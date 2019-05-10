|
|
William Wallace Vinal, Jr. 62
Marlborough - William W. Vinal, Jr., 62, of Marlborough, MA, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late William W. Vinal, Sr. and Marie (Bouley) Vinal. Bill was preceded in death by his adoring wife Debra (Jusseaume) Vinal who died in 2012. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He always had a special treat for all the children any time he would see them. He also loved being out on the open road on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, cruising the backroads and taking in the fresh air and freedom. When he wasn't spending time with his grandkids or on his Harley, you could probably find him on the tennis courts or softball fields where he met numerous friends and teammates. He was a proud, longtime member of the United Steelworkers Union with over three and a half decades of dedicated service to Wyman-Gordon in North Grafton, MA. Bill is survived by his loving daughters Melissa (Vinal) Clark and Melinda (Vinal) Schlegelmilch, his grandchildren Austin Whear, M Clark, Tighe Clark, Londen Whear, and Adelae Schlegelmilch, his sisters Sarah Vinal, Rita Vinal and Marianne Vinal, his brother in law Robert Leet, as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4-7 at Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019