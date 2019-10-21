|
William J. Wall, Sr., 86
LEICESTER - William J. Wall, Sr., 86, of Main St.,died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Jewish Health Care Center, Worcester.
He leaves his wife of 65 years, Joan H. (Adams) Wall, his sons William J. Wall, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Spencer, Richard R. Wall and his wife Lori of Shapleigh, ME., and Kenneth P. Wall and his wife Lisa of Leicester, his daughter Debra Nicol of Kent Lakes, NY., two brothers Robert Wall and his wife Joyce of Spencer and Thomas Wall and his wife Loretta of Douglas, his sister Mary Ann Pogorek of Worcester, 13 grandchildren; Ryan, Juliana, Kristy, Stephanie, Stephen, Alex, Nick, John, Andrew, Sarah, Katie, Mike and Chris, 7 great grandchildren; Kaelyn, Ava, Jameson, Myles, Ashleigh, River and "Baby Ring", many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers James and Edward Wall.
Bill was a purchasing agent for Ostrow Electrical Contractors in Worcester for over 40 years, retiring in 1996.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of John J. and Mary (Loftus) Wall and graduated from St. John's High School in Worcester. He later served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Cherry Valley American Legion Post 443 (Finance Officer) and the Rochdale Post 7556.
Bill was a longtime member of the Town's Recreation Committee, coached and umpired both Little League and Senior League Baseball in Leicester, and was a member of the former Leicester Lion's Club. An active member of the Senior Citizen Club of Leicester (Past President), along with his wife organized trips for the seniors for the past 20 years. He was an avid golfer and played at Leicester Country Club.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at J.H.C.C. for their compassionate care of Bill while he was a resident at the facility.
The funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Senior Citizen Club of Leicester, P.O. Box 143, Leicester, MA. 01524.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019