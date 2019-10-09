|
William H. Welcome, 77
William H Welcome, "Capt. Bill", 77 of Ocala, Florida
March 31, 1942 – October 4, 2019
Survived by his wife of 52 years Donna L (Gauthier) Welcome, a daughter Pamela Welcome & her fiance' Stephen Normandin of Woodstock Valley CT, 2 sons Christopher Welcome & his wife Marilyn of Laconia NH, Joseph Welcome & his wife Kimberley of West Boylston, MA. A grandson David Thompson Jr., a granddaughter Kenzie Welcome who was the light of his life and his little butterfly, she will miss her Pepere. A great granddaughter Savannah Thompson, five step grandchildren. Two brothers Paul Welcome & his wife Maureen, Robert Welcome & his wife Janice, his sister Claire Belton and her late husband Edward. His mother in law Josephine Gauthier & her late husband Peter, three brother in laws Leo Gauthier, Bruce Gauthier & Richard Olson and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill is predeceased by his parents Russell and Leonette (Gaudette) Welcome, A sister Claudette Olson, and his infant daughter Brenda who died at birth.
Bill is an Army veteran of the Korean War, an avid fisherman & motorcycle rider. He was a lifetime member of the H.O.G. (Harley Owner's Group). He was a self employed general contractor for many years. He was Captain and owner of the Rainbow Water Taxi on the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. He also worked at the KP Hole in Dunnellon before retiring in 2007. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was born in Worcester, MA. Lived in Auburn & West Boylston, MA before moving to Florida in 1995.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Ocala for their excellent care & support during Bill's final journey. A special thank you to his nurses Sue & Janet of Kindred Hospice who were with the family right up until the end. Also a big thank you to their neighbor Nell Payne for all of her support and comfort, and spending time with Bill on the front porch. Thank you as well to their very good friends Randy & Sandra Catlett.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations made in Bill's memory sent to Kindred Hospice 1320 SE 25th Loop Suite 101 Ocala, FL. 34471.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019