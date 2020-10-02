William R. White, 61
Worcester - William R. "Bill" White, 61, a lifelong resident of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 25, 2020, mainly, we suspect, to prevent himself from having to watch another Patriots game without his beloved Tom Brady.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Brittany White of Gardner, aka #1; JoAnne White and his granddaughter Emma Jean Ross of Leominster; his twin brother with whom he lived, James M. White of Worcester; Brother of John F. White and his wife Judy; Robert E. White Jr. and Pauline R. Proulx; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Robert E. and Helen (Ward) White.
Bill enjoyed visiting Coney Island Hot Dogs during lunch breaks and made sure to order "dogs with sauce and onions". In the late 90s-early 2000s you could always find him at an Ice Cats game with his daughters trying to start the wave or screaming profanities at the refs.
Bill was a hardworking man in the shipping and receiving industry for 30 plus years. Among his workplaces were Bloch New England in Worcester, Newcorr Packaging in Northborough; Metso and Sterling Engine Parts, both in Worcester.
One of Bill's proudest accomplishments was being a father and becoming a grandfather. His contagious laughter filled the car on their spontaneous road trips as they sang along to the girls' favorite boy bands. He enjoyed online poker games and was an avid Patriots fan, enjoying the games with an ice cold beer but he never forgave them for "letting Brady go."
"Love ya later".
In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no public services at this time. To view Bill's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Arrangements under the direction of The Chiampa Funeral Home, Shrewsbury Common.