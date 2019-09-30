|
William Wieczorek, 76
Charlton - William J. "Wizzy" Wieczorek, 76, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 40 years, Joan C. (Welcome) Wieczorek; his three daughters, Anne-Marie Beaulieu and David of Cerritos, CA, Victoria L. Salisbury and her husband Jon of Ferndale, WA and Sherri L. Cloutier and her husband Edward of Sturbridge; his two sons, Matthew J. Burek and his wife Barbara of Auburn and Mark F. Burek of Oxford; his seven grandchildren, Connor Beaulieu, Cassidy Cloutier, Benjamin Beaulieu, Dylan Cloutier, Haley Burek, Madison Burek and Drake Burek; and a great grandson, Oliver Paquette. Bill was born in New London, CT the son of William and Viola Ann (Calenda) Wieczorek. Bill was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War era. After serving in the Marines Bill graduated from Western New England College with a bachelors degree in engineering.
Bill worked for the Riley Stoker Corporation which became DB Babcock Power Inc. in Worcester for 30 years, retiring in 2004. He previously worked for Electric Boat in Groton, CT. Bill enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was an avid lifelong fan of the New York Giants football team. Above all Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A memorial service for Bill will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5th, at 11:00am in the Charlton Federated Church, 64 Main St., Charlton. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charlton Helping Hands Society, P.O. Box 643, Charlton, MA 01507.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019