Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis Erickson


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis Erickson Obituary
Willis E. Erickson, 77

Bay Pines, FL/Holden - Willis E. Erickson, 77, of Holden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bay Pines Veterans' Medical Center after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in Holden, the son of Henry C. and Lillian E. (Johnson) Erickson, and had lived in Holden and Tampa, FL before moving to Bay Pines seventeen years ago.

Willis is survived by his four children, Willis E. Erickson, Jr., Christine Erickson, Cheryl Doyle and Bonnie and Gary Garrison , all of Tampa, FL; his three sisters, Charlene E. Latorre of West Boylston, Andrea E. Smith of Palmetto, FL and Joyce E. Doane of Peaks Island, ME; six grandchildren, Gillyn Doyle, Emma Doyle, Rylee Doyle, Adalyn Doyle, Dean Garrison and Peter Garrison; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Willis graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1960. He proudly served his country and was an Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force until he was forced to retire after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church and was a volunteer fireman at the Chaffin Branch, both in Holden.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staff of the Community Living Center East at Bay Pines Veterans' Medical Center the past seventeen years. It was greatly appreciated.

A private graveside service for Willis will be held at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or to the , P.O. Box 758516-8516, Topeka, KS 66675. Local arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now