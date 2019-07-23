|
Willis E. Erickson, 77
Bay Pines, FL/Holden - Willis E. Erickson, 77, of Holden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bay Pines Veterans' Medical Center after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in Holden, the son of Henry C. and Lillian E. (Johnson) Erickson, and had lived in Holden and Tampa, FL before moving to Bay Pines seventeen years ago.
Willis is survived by his four children, Willis E. Erickson, Jr., Christine Erickson, Cheryl Doyle and Bonnie and Gary Garrison , all of Tampa, FL; his three sisters, Charlene E. Latorre of West Boylston, Andrea E. Smith of Palmetto, FL and Joyce E. Doane of Peaks Island, ME; six grandchildren, Gillyn Doyle, Emma Doyle, Rylee Doyle, Adalyn Doyle, Dean Garrison and Peter Garrison; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Willis graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1960. He proudly served his country and was an Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force until he was forced to retire after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church and was a volunteer fireman at the Chaffin Branch, both in Holden.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staff of the Community Living Center East at Bay Pines Veterans' Medical Center the past seventeen years. It was greatly appreciated.
A private graveside service for Willis will be held at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or to the , P.O. Box 758516-8516, Topeka, KS 66675. Local arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 28, 2019