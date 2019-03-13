|
Willis J. "Willy" Gould
Worcester - Willis J. "Willy" Gould, of Worcester passed away after a short illness on Saturday March 9, 2019 in the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence.
Willy is survived by his wife. Barbara Ann (Stopyra) Gould and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers, Ruth Jacques, Irma A. Guertin, Wilma G. "Gal" Carrier, Robert C. Gould, Donald M. Gould and Clayton A. Gould. Born in the Rockdale section of Northbridge, Ma., on Dec. 9, 1936, a son of the late Donat J. and Florence P. (Tetreault) Gould.
Mr. Gould worked at Whitin Machine Works, Kupfer Bros. Paper Co., in Northbridge and retired after 25 years from Brancroft School, Worcester. He was a member of St. John's Church. Willy was a drum and bugle corps enthusiast, playing soprano bugle in his hometown then became a member of the former Fitchburg Kingsmen and Lt. Norman Prince and the "Princemen" of Boston, Ma.(playing French Horn bugle). He also was an instructor for several drum and bugle corps including the former Valley-Airs of Northbridge, Ma, Leicester Girls and Leicester Starisers. Later, Willy and his wife continued supporting the activity at competitions and parades as fans.
The funeral will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday March 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. If desired contributions may be made to Veteran's Inc. 69 Grove St., Worcester, Ma., 01605 in memory of "Tommy" or a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019