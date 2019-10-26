|
Wilson A. McIlvaine, 96
AUBURN - Wilson A. McIlvaine, 96, of Auburn, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday October 19, 2019 at Care One in Millbury. He was the devoted husband of Pauline C. (Schur) McIlvaine, who died on June 30, 2019.
Born and raised in Troy, NY, Wilson was the son of Andrew W. and Caroline (Vitalius) McIlvaine. He graduated high school and, at 19 years old, enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Wilson served for 3 years, until his honorable discharge in 1946. Wilson met his bride-to-be, Pauline, who was also serving in the U.S. Navy, at Pearl Harbor, HI. The two fell in love and moved back to Pauline's hometown of Auburn, MA and began to raise their family. Wilson began a career as a pharmacist technician and later as a school custodian for 14 years, before retiring.
Wilson is survived by his three children, Paul McIlvaine and his wife Linda of Oxford, Joan Courcelle and her husband David of Auburn, and Karl "Fess" McIlvaine and his wife Julie of Scottsdale, AZ; his four grandchildren, Karrie, Keith, Elizabeth, and Brent; his six great-grandchildren, Chase, Colin, Charles, Keigan, James, and Margret; and a niece, Mary Lynn Drautz of Latham, NY. Wilson was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, the late Margaret Horwedel and Marion Waters.
Graveside services with military honors, for both Wilson and Pauline, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday October 29, 2019 in the veteran's section of Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St., Auburn, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Wilson's memory by donating to the Chester P. Tuttle American Legion Post #279, c/o Savers Bank, 38 Auburn St., Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019