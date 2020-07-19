Winifred Glennon

Winifred M. GlennonWESTBOROUGH - Winifred M. Glennon, 90, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christopher House in Worcester. She was the wife of the late William F. Glennon, Jr.Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McCarthy) Walsh. She was educated in Boston schools and was a graduate of Mission High School. She also attended Burdette Business School studying medical secretary.Winnie was employed as a receptionist at The Willows for a number of years prior to her retirement.She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and was a member of St. Luke's Senior Adults, the Martha's and Mary's and the Women of St. Luke's. She also volunteered for Meals On Wheels and helped others by driving them to appointments.She is survived by four sons, William F. Glennon, III, and his wife Susie of Parkland, FL, Thomas P. Glennon of Milford, Paul J. Glennon of Northborough and Mark J. Glennon of Westborough; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was the sister of the late Mary Bush and Thomas Walsh.A period of visitation will take place on Monday, July 27, from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, followed by a graveside committal service in St. Luke's Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. A memorial Mass will be planned for a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.