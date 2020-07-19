1/1
Winifred Glennon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred M. Glennon

WESTBOROUGH - Winifred M. Glennon, 90, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christopher House in Worcester. She was the wife of the late William F. Glennon, Jr.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McCarthy) Walsh. She was educated in Boston schools and was a graduate of Mission High School. She also attended Burdette Business School studying medical secretary.

Winnie was employed as a receptionist at The Willows for a number of years prior to her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and was a member of St. Luke's Senior Adults, the Martha's and Mary's and the Women of St. Luke's. She also volunteered for Meals On Wheels and helped others by driving them to appointments.

She is survived by four sons, William F. Glennon, III, and his wife Susie of Parkland, FL, Thomas P. Glennon of Milford, Paul J. Glennon of Northborough and Mark J. Glennon of Westborough; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Mary Bush and Thomas Walsh.

A period of visitation will take place on Monday, July 27, from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, followed by a graveside committal service in St. Luke's Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. A memorial Mass will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Committal
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved