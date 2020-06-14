Winifred McIlwaine

Winifred (Spencer) McIlwain, 86
WORCESTER - Winifred (Spencer) McIlwain, 86, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born in Stockport, England, a daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Houston) Spencer.
Winifred was predeceased by her beloved husband. Thomas N. McIlwaine in 2008. She leaves her three children, Amy Pettingell of Worcester, Bruce McIlwaine and Heather McIlwaine, both of Cape Cod; as well as 11 grandchildren.
Winifred worked as a secretary for the Worcester School Department for many years before retiring. She worked both at the Union Hill school and the Jacob Hiatt Magnet school. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Worcester.
Graveside services were held privately on Tuesday, May 26th, when Winifred was laid to rest with her husband in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
If desired, memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.