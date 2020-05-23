|
|
Winifred "Winnie" D. (Arnold) Vient, 94
WINCHENDON / GARDNER - Winifred "Winnie" D. (Arnold) Vient, 94, died peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Life Care Center in Leominster. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Randolph and Lillian (Liberty) Arnold and attended Classical High School.
Winnie's passion in life was her work as a Nurses Aide at the former Eastwood Pines Nursing Home in Gardner. For years she cared for her patients as if they were her own family members and was always going the extra mile for them. Winnie also enjoyed reading, attending church, but above all she cherished her family, especially encouraging her two sons to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. She was a proud "Grammy" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoying every minute of their visits.
Winnie was predeceased by her husband, Donald Vient. She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her sons, Donald W. Capman, Jr and his wife, Bonnie of Sterling and Bruce T. Capman of Worcester; her sisters, Beverly Kneeland of Worcester and Lois Mylan of Dudley; her grandchildren, Nicholas Capman and his wife, Edilene of Grafton and Blake Capman of Worcester; great grandchildren, Vinny and Melyssa Capman; as well as many nieces and nephews. Winnie was also predeceased by her former husband, Donald Capman; her brothers, Randolph and Robert Arnold; and her sisters, Rita "Cookie" Johnson, Shirley Cote and Lorraine Raidy.
A private committal service will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Winnie's family wants to offer their sincere thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of the Leominster Life Care Center. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/coronavirus-relief-fund/. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020