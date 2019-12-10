|
|
Winthrop "Windy" DeBoise Sr.
Worcester - Windy DeBoise, 81, of 85 Valley View Lane passed away on Saturday at home with his family. He leaves his loving and caring wife of 63 years, Juliet Ramona (Foster) DeBoise; his son Winthrop " Little Windy" DeBoise of Worcester and two daughters, Lisa DeBoise and her partner Clair Daly of West Boylston and Julie DeBoise Hamilton of and her husband Mike Hamilton of Marietta, Georgia; a brother, Francis H. DeBoise Jr; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Lee Marcel DeBoise, Sr.; his brother Theodore DeBoise, and grandson Lee Marcel DeBoise Jr.
Windy owned and operated DeBoise Auto Body Inc. for more than 50 years. He was presented with The Key to the City of Worcester, Massachusetts by Mayor Joseph O'Brien, The Nick Manzellos Galaxy of the Stars award as well as the Dr. George Storms Smith Youth Service Award by the Martin Luther King, Jr Youth Breakfast Committee. Windy had a passion for helping everyone that he came in contact with, never thinking twice about helping someone in need.
He was an avid sports fan, most importantly Nascar racing. He spent his racing enthusiasm as a young adult at Westboro Speedway, where he won many races. Later in life he spent many weekends with his son Wendy and grandson DJ. To say he will be missed is an understatement. But we can never overstate the strength and wisdom that he passed down to his loved ones, not thru his words but through his actions. And it is with this strength that this family will get thru these difficult times. And through this wisdom that the DeBoise family knows that they must get threw them together.
Funeral services are being held privately. Those who wish to remember Windy by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider the Worcester Animal Rescue League,139 Holden St, Worcester, MA 01606. To share your thoughts and memories of Windy, please visit his personal guestbook at:
www,mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019