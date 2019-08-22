|
Purchase, NY - Dr. Wolfgang Tretter, 91, noted pioneering obstetrician and gynecological surgeon and devoted husband and father, died on August 7, 2019. Dr. Tretter was born February 8, 1928, in Cologne, Germany. After graduating Heidelberg University School of Medicine in Germany magna cum laude in 1952, he immigrated to the United States to pursue a richly successful and gratifying career as a physician and associate professor at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. In addition to his profession and family, Dr. Tretter enjoyed flying, skiing, world travel, opera, symphony, and bird hunting. Dearly beloved by his wife of 44 years, Elisabeth Tretter, he is survived by his cherished family including: Bruce Tretter of Westborough, MA; Dr. Nicholas and Susan Tretter of Holden, MA; Mark Tretter of Salinas, CA; and Christina Tretter of Buffalo, NY, along with five grandchildren: Maxwell, Zachary, Caroline, Lindsay, and Spencer Tretter. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sloane Hospital for Women at New York Presbyterian Hospital, 654 West 170th Street, New York, NY 10032, and .
