Yamuna Lingappa, 90



Seattle, Washington - Yamuna Lingappa, 90, died peacefully at her home in Seattle, Washington on 17 August 2020.



Yamuna was born in Nanjangud, Karnataka, India on 6 December 1929. At age six she lost her father to tuberculosis, leaving her mother to bring up Yamuna and her five brothers. Yamuna was driven by a thirst for education that eventually brought her together with her future husband, Banadakoppa "Lin" Lingappa. Together they emigrated to the United States in 1953 to attend Purdue University, where they both obtained Ph.D.s in microbiology, and continued on to postdoctoral studies at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. They moved to Worcester, Massachusetts where Yamuna worked as a research scientist with Lin at Holy Cross College publishing their work in highly respected scientific journals. She also taught nutrition at Worcester State College, and established and ran (from 1973 to 1993) the Annapurna restaurant serving South Indian (Udipi) vegetarian cuisine. Through Annapurna they popularized a lactovegetarian diet, publishing a book on the scientific basis for vegetarianism entitled: "Wholesome Nutrition for Mind, Body, and Microflora" that emphasized the role of the microbiome in health and disease decades before its entry into the standard lexicon of medical and scientific discourse. In her later years Yamuna spent much of her time between Worcester and Manchi, India where she and Lin had a second home, and where Lin died in 2010. Yamuna moved to Seattle in 2014 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. To the end, she was a passionate advocate of her insights and beliefs in a variety of arenas from science to politics and everything in between.



Yamuna is survived by her three children, Vishwanath of San Francisco, CA, Jaisri of Seattle, WA, and Jairam of Seattle, WA; and 5 grandchildren: Usha, Anuradha, Alan, Elina, and Kiran. She is greatly missed by her immediate and extended family, the many friends she made, and the people around the world who loved her and were inspired by her.



In lieu of flowers, Yamuna's family encourages anyone to remember her through contributions to Holy Cross College (Development Office, c/o The College of the Holy Cross, One College St, Worcester 01610), Purdue University (University Development Office, Dick & Sandy Dauch Alumni Center, 403 West Wood St, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2007), the American Civil Liberties Union (c/o the Gift Processing Department, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004), or other similar organizations.





