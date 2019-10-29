|
Yaret Y. Rivera, 22
Worcester - Yaret Y. Rivera, 22, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after a senseless unprovoked altercation in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sadly, he is reunited with his brother, Jovannexen "Jampy" Rivera, who predeceased him in July 2018.
Yaret is survived by his devoted parents, Andres Rivera and Sonia Vega; his girlfriend, Thais Pagan; his brothers, Fernando Rivera, and Jensen Rivera and his wife Tainary; Jampy's girlfriend, Liselys Cruz; nieces and nephews, Sonayah, Anayah, Lelianna, and Alyna Rivera, Jensen Rivera, Jr. and Jovannexen Rivera, Jr., his maternal grandfather, Mario Pitre, all of Worcester. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Ada Correa in Puerto Rico, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His paternal grandfather, Andres Rivera, predeceased him in November 2018. Yaret was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and moved to Worcester with his family, when he was still an infant. He graduated from South High School in Worcester and Quinsigamond Community College.
Yaret worked as a Lab Technician for Nypro Healthcare in Clinton. He will be remembered as a quiet and humble man, who enjoyed being with his family above all else. He was an avid player of video games, played basketball, and was very "into" cars. Beside his family, his Lexus IS, was his pride and joy. The world will be very different without his quiet and loving soul, but he will live on in the hearts of those who love him.
Calling Hour for Yaret will be on Friday, November 1, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln Street, Worcester. His burial will take place in Puerto Rico, where he will be placed beside his brother.
Please keep in mind that the family will be taking Yaret to Puerto Rico for burial, so they are asking to please omit flowers and make donations in his sweet memory to Saint Joan of Arc Church.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019