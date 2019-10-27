|
|
Yolanda B. Burgos, 91
Worcester - Yolanda B. Burgos, 91, of Worcester, died peacefully on Friday, October 25th in her home after a brief illness.
Mrs. Burgos was married to the late Kleber A. Burgos who passed away in 2014. She is survived by two daughters, Annabella Burgos of Worcester and Joan Keyes and her husband Paul of Worcester; a son; Ivan Burgos and his wife Carol of Webster; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Yolanda was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, daughter of the late Juan and Juana (Navas Piza) Burgos and is also predeceased by two sons, Harry Burgos and Fernando Burgos as well as a grandchild.
Yolanda worked for many years in food service at the former Marriott and Crowne Plaza Hotels in downtown Worcester. Yolanda was one of kind and the familys matriarch. her kindness and sweetness matched her wittiness, she loved playing bingo, listening to Mexican music and was a talented seamstress. Mrs. Burgos was truly the happiest when she was cooking a meal for her family, they were the center of her life.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM in the Cathedral of Saint Paul, 15 Chatham Street. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery. Calling hours are on Tuesday, October 29th from 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home.
To share a memory of Mrs. Burgos, sign the online guestbook, or for directions, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019