Yolanda Jesse Preston
Worcester - Yolanda Jesse Preston, 76, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Colon, Panama on September 7, 1942 a daughter of the late Evaristo Jesse and Lucilda Perez. Ms. Preston worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at facilities in New Jersey and loved bingo, fishing and shopping.
She leaves behind her son, Leandro Jesse; a brother, Alberto Jesse; six sisters, Elsa Jesse, Rosalinda Riggs, Barbara Jesse-Breaux, Karen Byrd, Dalia Jesse, Otilia Jesse; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family and friends will gather to honor, remember and celebrate Yolanda's life on Thursday, May 2nd from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 3rd in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019