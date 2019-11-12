|
Yvette R. LeBlanc, 88
Southbridge - Yvette R. (Boudreau) LeBlanc, 88, of Charlton St., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12th. Heaven gained another angel after a long and wonderful life.
Her husband, Roger V. "Slim" LeBlanc, passed away in 2003. She leaves her daughter, Judy A. Laroche of Dudley; her three sons, Russell LeBlanc and his wife Wendie of Sturbridge, John D. LeBlanc and his wife Kathy of Woodstock and James G. LeBlanc and his wife Melissa of Southbridge; her two sisters and her best friends, Doris Conti of Webster and Jeannette Pikul of Dudley; her seven grandchildren Michael Caouette, Timothy Caouette, Jamie Cornell, Ryan LeBlanc, Stephanie Laroche, Daniel Laroche and Casey LeBlanc; 8 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Aldei and Emma (Laroche) Boudreau.
Yvette worked as the office manager for Rom's Restaurant in Sturbridge for 30 years and also worked as the office manager for her husband's business, Slim's Sewer Service in Southbridge for over 40 years. In recent years she was the office manager for her son John's business, JD LeBlanc Electric in Sturbridge, retiring recently due to illness. Yvette was a member of St. John Paul II Parish and its Ladies of St. Anne Sodality and formerly a member of Sacred Heart Parish and its Ladies of St. Anne Sodality. She was a longtime faithful member of Al-Anon.
In their younger years Yvette and Slim were accomplished Ballroom dancers. She enjoyed going to the casino with her two sisters and also enjoyed wintering in Florida with her sisters. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Yvette was the rock of her family and she will be missed beyond words.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 15th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019