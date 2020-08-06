Yvette M. (Lapointe) Picard, 84
MANCHAUG - Yvette M. (Lapointe) Picard, 84, passed away on August 5, 2020 at home after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband David J. Picard Jr. who passed away in 2019.
She is survived by four children and ten grandchildren: Philip Picard, his wife Joyce, and their daughters, Rochelle and Katrina; Marie Craig, her husband Roger, and their children, Matt Giorgio and his wife Carolyn, Abigail, Sophie and David; Michele Picard; Celeste Fronczak, her husband Michael, and their children, Brandon, Brianna, Katherine and Kristina.
Yvette was born on September 3, 1935, the daughter of Eva M. (Poudrier) Lapointe and Henry H. Lapointe, and grew up in North Uxbridge, MA. Yvette graduated from Good Shepherd School in Linwood, St. Mary's High School in Milford and received her bachelor's degree from Worcester State University. She met David, the love of her life, at the former Whitin Machine Works, and after their marriage made their home in Manchaug. Yvette worked for the United States Postal Service for many years as a postmaster in Linwood, Northbridge and Sutton MA. She used her considerable management skills in operating a farm stand along with her husband and children and took great pride in providing fresh produce to the community and to local markets. She was active in the community and participated in activities at St. Anne's and later St. Denis parishes.
After her retirement, she and David traveled extensively, visiting places throughout Europe and the US. Yvette lived for her husband, children and grandchildren. Everyone who entered their home was considered family, and gatherings were filled with love, laughter, and many, many desserts.
Her funeral will be privately held at St. Denis Church. Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours, and the funeral Mass will be private, for immediate family only. All are welcome at 11 AM for burial prayers in St. Denis Cemetery, 62 Manchaug St., Douglas. Donations in Yvette's memory may be made to: Waters Farm Preservation, Inc., 53 Waters Rd, Sutton MA, watersfarm.org
