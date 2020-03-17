|
Yvette A. Powell, 96
Grafton/Millbury - After 96 years of a life well-lived and surrounded by her loving family, Yvette Angelina (Lange) Powell of Grafton, Ma. was reunited with her husband of 43 years, Kenneth F. Powell who predeceased her in 1994. Yvette was born in Southbridge, MA and was raised in Millbury, MA daughter of the late Nelson and Yvonne Lange.
Yvette leaves her three sons, Richard Powell of W. Dundee, Illinois, John Powell (Barb) of Centerville, Ohio Scott Powell of N. Grafton, MA, her two daughters, Joan (Doug) Haddad of Paxton, MA and Amy (Dennis) Gagliardi of Worcester, MA.
Affectionately referred to as Nana , she also leaves her 11 grandchildren, Bobby Mercurio, Michael Mercurio, Bryan Powell, Samantha Powell, Cameron Powell, Nicholas Haddad, Doug Haddad Jr, Jonathan Haddad, Brandon Mote, Jennifer Mote and Jacqueline Williams; three great grand children, Skylar Mercurio, Cyrus Williams and Olivia Powell along with many nieces and nephews.
Yvette was predeceased by her three siblings, Earl Lange, Robert Lange and Lorraine "Lanny" Johnson.
Yvette grew up in Millbury, attending Assumption school and later Millbury High School where she was the captain of her field hockey team. In her early years, Yvette worked as a secretary of the Felters Company. In 1951 she married her husband Kenneth and together raised their five children in Grafton, Ma. As a full time homemaker, Yvette welcomed all to her home where everyone loved her exceptional cooking and five-star presentations. Weekends were frequently spent at their summer home in Twin Mountain, NH where she enjoyed gardening and being surrounded by family, friends, grandchildren and the beauty of the White Mountains. Yvette's wit and humor would always provoke a hearty smile, leaving the room brighter. Her welcoming smile and love for all will be forever missed.
The family acknowledges Summit Elder Care on Grafton Street, Worcester for their compassionate care. Yvette's Family is grateful for her personal care providers Elizabeth, Margaret and Felicia for their exceptional friendship and support.
Additionally, a special Thank You to Amy and Dennis Gagliardi who opened their home for the past 15 months, providing unwavering love, dedication and advocacy that allowed mom continued comfort and happiness.
Due to current circumstances, a private family service will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Assumption Church, Millbury, MA. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers please honor Yvette with a donation to the Summit Elder Care Program 1369 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604. A Book of Memories to share a special message or favorite story is available at:
