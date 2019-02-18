|
Sister Yvonne Millman, 74
MARLBORO - Sister Yvonne Millman, 74, (Sr. M. Susan Margaret), a Sister of St Anne, died February 16, 2019 in Marie Esther Health Center in this city. A Marlboro native, she was the youngest of three daughters born to George and Regina (Martel) Millman. She was a graduate of the former St. Anne Academy, joined the Sisters of St. Anne in Marlboro and pronounced vows in 1964.
She began her teaching ministry in schools staffed by the Sisters in Worcester, Easthampton, Holyoke, Webster, and Ludlow in Massachusetts and in Central Falls, Rhode Island. Sister Yvonne earned her undergraduate degree in Education from Anna Maria College (Paxton) and a graduate degree in Religious Education from LaSalle University in Philadelphia. She was a certified Pastoral Associate and Spiritual Director.
In more recent years, faith education brought Sister Yvonne to Parish ministry and Religious Education. During this time, in addition to her regular parish roles, she also implemented 'Protecting God's Children' a child sexual abuse protection plan and trained in 'Rainbows", a children's bereavement program. Sister Yvonne was involved with Interfaith Clergy groups, the RCIA, and coordinated hospital visitation and other outreach services. She served as Pastoral Associate and Director of Religious Education at the Chapel of the Nativity in Barrington, NH, and at St. Charles parish in Meredith, NH. She was a Pastoral Associate at Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlboro and at St. Michael Parish in Hudson, MA. When she retired, she was the Director of Religious education at St. Mary Parish in North Grafton. Always ready to serve, Sr. Yvonne accepted to be a member of the Sisters of St. Anne Associates Coordinating Team, and a member of the Leadership team's administrative council. She enjoyed a variety of interests especially times spent with family and friends, travel, baking, music and poetry.
Sister Yvonne was predeceased by her parents and her two sisters, Jean Babcock and Beverly Jutras. She will be grieved by her dear uncle, Norman Martel, her nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, numerous cousins, much loved friends and colleagues and her family of the Sisters of St. Anne.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 20, from 3:30 – 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 pm at St. Anne Convent, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 21 at 10:00 am in the convent Chapel, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne Retirement Fund, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752, or to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019