|
|
Yvonne M. (Brunelle) Robinson, 93
Worcester - Yvonne M. (Brunelle) Robinson, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 25th at the UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Worcester on August 29, 1925 daughter of the late Ernest and Odena (Cote) Brunelle and remained a life long resident of Worcester, spending her retirement winters in Northport, FL.
Her husband, Kenneth F. Robinson, passed away in 2008 and her son, Ernest J. Robinson passed away in 1992. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Marguerite Thibeault, Beatrice Brunelle, Alfred Brunelle and Henry Brunelle.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Annette C. Robinson of Worcester; 5 grandchildren, Sarah Hoey of Spencer, Leah Francis and her husband Keith of Gloucester, Adam Hoey, Keith Robinson and his wife Nicole and Sonya Robinson, all of Worcester. She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, Cole and Evan Zukowski of Spencer, Kameron and Lexi Francis of Gloucester, several nephews and nieces, and her daughter-in-law, Ethel Robinson.
Mrs. Robinson worked for New England Telephone Company, which later became Verizon, for almost 40 years retiring in 1984. She was active in the Telephone Pioneers organization and enjoyed doing crafts, especially knitting. During her retirement Yvonne and Kenneth traveled the world and loved touring this country in their RV. They were avid square dancers and enjoyed life to the fullest. Their company was sought out by countless friends.
Yvonne was a person of deep religious faith which sustained her through the tragic loss of her son. Her strong faith, positive attitude, a marriage to be envied, and a great capacity for making and having "fun", made her a cherished role model to her entire extended family.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 1st from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St. Worcester. Entombment will follow at Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 9 to 10:30 AM on Saturday before the funeral. Memorial contributions in memory of Yvonne may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452.
To share a memory of Yvonne, sign the online guestbook or for directions please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019