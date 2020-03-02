|
Yvonne M. (Mercier) Sauve, 96
MANCHAUG - Yvonne M. (Mercier) Sauve, 96, of Main St. in the Manchaug section of Sutton died Mon. March 2, 2020 after an illness. Her husband of 40 years Ernest J. Sauve died Dec. 23, 1987.
She is survived by a nephew John Walmsley of E. Falmouth; a cousin, Joseph Tosches of Uxbridge; and several good friends and neighbors. She was sister of the late Theresa Walmsley and Armand Mercier. Born in Sturbridge, MA on June 28, 1923 she was the daughter of Arthur J. and Clara (Lambert) Mercier and lived in Manchaug most of her life. She had been a resident of Medway Country Manor several months.
Mrs. Sauve worked as a hairdresser for Rob Roy Salon in Worcester. She had also worked at St. Vincent's Hospital as a Dietary Aide and later for Man Power Inc. as a secretary several years. A world traveller, she visited Europe, S. America, the Islands and many places around the country. Maintaining her lawn was very important to Yvonne, and she pushed her lawnmower until age 90. Her grass always looked phenomenal. She was always family oriented and loved taking care of her families' needs. She was a former member of St. Anne's Church in Manchaug until their closing, when she became a parishioner of St. Denis Church in Douglas.
Her funeral will be held on Fri. March 6 from Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas with a Mass at 11 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass on Fri. March 6 at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020