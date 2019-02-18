|
Yvonne Suprenant, 90
Auburn - Mrs. Yvonne (Arraje) Suprenant, 90 of Auburn, passed away Saturday February 16th at the Beaumont Rehabilitation in Worcester with her family by her side.
Yvonne was born on February 13, 1929 in Worcester a daughter of the late Nicholas and Nazera (Hajjar) Arraje.
A resident of Worcester for many years, Yvonne was educated through the Worcester schools. She worked as a social worker for the Worcester Welfare Department for over twenty-five years retiring in 1992.
She was an active parishioner in the former St Catherine of Sweden Church and most recently in North American Martyrs Church in Auburn.
Yvonne loved line dancing, swimming, bowling in the Auburn Senior League, and visiting the Casinos.
She was a member of Our Lady of Providence Guild, the Auburn Sr. Bowling League, the Auburn Red Hats and was a volunteer at the Auburn VNA.
Yvonne was pre-deceased by her siblings, Linda Haggar, Evelyn Carlson and John Arraje.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra L. Hanlan and her husband Donald, Denise M. Germain and her husband Robert; her sister, June Valois; three grandchildren, Christa Gilmore and her husband Eric, Patrick Hanlan, Timothy Hanlan and his wife Briana; her great grandchildren, Aidan, Keegan, and Finn Gilmore, Seamus Hanlan, Brielle Hanlan, Chase, Owen, Riley Gorfin, and Quinton Hanlan; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 10:00am on Thursday February 21st at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr. Auburn, Ma. 01501. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Beaumont Rehabilitation Patient Activity Fund, 378 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma. 01605. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Fazio Funeral Home, Louis M. Fazio III, Director. Please visit www.faziofuneralhome to express your sympathy.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019