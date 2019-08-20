|
Yvonne Y. (Lucier) Swisher, 62
Sterling - Yvonne Y. (Lucier) Swisher, 62, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Worcester, Yvonne was the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Lizotte) Lucier and lived the last 35 years in Sterling.
She will be affectionately remembered and missed by her husband of 41 years, Robert M. Swisher, Sr.; a son, Robert M. Swisher, Jr. and his companion Olivia Lambert of Clinton; two daughters, Katie M. Swisher and her fiancé Vander Sena of Clinton and Christine A. Swisher and her fiancé Michael Maldonado of West Boylston; a brother, Mark Lucier of South Yarmouth; three sisters, Millie Larson of Charlton, Delores Guido of Worcester and Shannon Hackett of Vermont; six grandchildren, Kayla, Linnea, Mason, Michael, Khloe and Paul; nephews and nieces. Besides her parents, Yvonne is predeceased by two brothers, Raymond Lucier, III. and Robert Lucier, and a sister, Donna Landroche.
Yvonne attended Worcester Public Schools and worked at the Houghton School in Sterling and UMass Memorial at Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of St. Richard of Chichester Church in Sterling and her life was centered on her family. She was kind and caring, cherishing every moment spent with her grandchildren. Holidays were particularly important time for her to share her love, culinary talent and generosity. Yvonne was loyal, hardworking, a devoted Catholic and a beloved friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Yvonne's family from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 22, at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, August 23, at St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling. Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard of Chichester Church, P.O. Box 657, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019