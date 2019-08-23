|
|
Yvonne Vissers-Jiron, 98
Worcester - Yvonne Georgette Vissers-Jiron, 98, passed away peacefully on August 15th at Lutheran Rehab and Skilled Care Center.
Born in Paris, France to Pierre Joseph Van Vrecken and Zoe Desnyder. She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Martin Vissers and Robert Jiron
and daughter Nadia.
Yvonne is survived by a daughter Simone, grandchildren Glenn, David and Nicole and great-grandson Erik.
Yvonne owned and operated a European Bakery (Brussels Bakery) with her first husband that originated in Brussels, Belgium and was then relocated to Millbury, MA. Her passion was baking and cooking. She also enjoyed gardening, golfing, boating, painting, music and her retirement in Florida.
Yvonne's funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. To visit Yvonne's tribute page please visit
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019