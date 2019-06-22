|
Yvonne E. Zadroga, 97
Lancaster - Yvonne E. (Boucher) Zadroga, 97, the oldest living lifelong resident of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Oakdale Nursing Center. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley J. Zadroga, and their son, Walter S. Zadroga. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Robert A. Zadroga & Jonelle of Clinton; Stephen A. Zadroga & Mary; and Donna Sanginario & Paul, all of Lancaster; her sister, Irene Sliwa of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
Yvonne was born in Clinton to the late Polydore & Victoria (Bashaw) Boucher. She was raised and educated in Lancaster and lived in town for the last 97 years. Yvonne was employed with Eastern Isles in Clinton and later worked in the cafeteria for the Lancaster Public School System until retiring. A woman of great faith, she was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lancaster and member of the IC Women's Club. She too served as president of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a volunteer for numerous civic organizations. In her spare time, Yvonne took pleasure in gardening, ceramics, and knitting. She was the proud matriarch of her family and was happiest while in the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The Zadroga family wish to thank the staff at the Corcoran House in Clinton for their care and compassion throughout Yvonne's residency. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11AM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Yvonne Zadroga to the Immaculate Conception Church, c/o P.O. Box 95, 28 Packard St., Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 28, 2019