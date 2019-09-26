|
Zachary Albert Gove, 32
WORCESTER - Zachary Albert Gove, 32, of Worcester, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
He leaves his wife, Michaela Jane (Buckley) Gove, two brothers 0, Donald Gove Jr. and his wife, April and Elijah Daniel; his mother, Denise (Poirier) Daniel; his father Donald Gove; maternal grandmother, Gail Poirier; his stepfather, Craig Daniel; his mother-in-law Brenda Buckley; father-in-law Michael Buckley; his brother & sisters-in-law, Michael & Jenilee Buckley, Shawn & Mercedes Budzinski, and Timothy & Shannon Parker and Felicia Gove; many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved and cherished, Athene Gove, Shawn Budzinski Jr., Mayson Budzinski, Bianca Budzinski, Alana Budzinski, Ava Budzinski, Sophie Gove, Josie Gove, Dominic Gove, Bentley Parker, Penelope Parker, and Jasper Parker.
Zach was predeceased by his brother Nathan, maternal grandfather Albert Poirier and paternal grandparents George & Grace Gove.
Lastly, he leaves behind his Best Friend and "Adopted Brother," Shane Flynn and fiancee Yvette Pinero. Blood couldn't make these two any closer then they were! Shane was there since day one for Zach.
Zach worked for Target as an Awesome Team Member, as well as Herbal Life as an independent distributor. He loved what he did and everyone that he met and got the pleasure to know. Zach graduated from Douglas Byrd High School in North Carolina and studied Acting at Leeward Community College in Hawaii.
Zach was a huge fan of Comics, Comic Con, Marvel, DC, and of course Ghostbusters his absolute favorite! Zach & Michaela's love was young & pure! Some would say it is true love. Michaela would say, Zach I love you with all my heart and soul! You're my soulmate!
Zach's memorial service will be held Sunday, September 29 at 1p.m. in Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fund, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019