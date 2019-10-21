Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Zanelle Tucker


1989 - 2019
Zanelle Tucker Obituary
Zanelle S. Tucker, 30

WORCESTER - Zanelle S. Tucker, of Worcester, was taken from us too soon and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was 30 years old.

Zanelle's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9 am in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A period of calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. To view her full obituary please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
