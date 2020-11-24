1/1
Zelda (Shack) Chafetz
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zelda (Shack) Chafetz

Worcester - Zelda (Shack) Chafetz, age 96 of Delray Beach, Florida died peacefully at her residence on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Her husband of 68 years Samuel died in 2011. She was predeceased by her 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She leaves two daughters; Trudy wife of Merrill Cohen of Bal Harbour, Florida, and Jean wife of Dr. Glenn Kessler of Delray Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Laura wife of Brett Freimauer of Short Hills, New Jersey, Karen Holden of Short Hills, New Jersey, Andrew Kessler and his wife Ronnie of Hopkinton, Massachusetts and David Kessler and his wife Kathryn of Delray Beach, Florida and eight great-grandchildren; Addison and Zachary Freimauer, Alex and Emma Holden and Eli, Sam, Abigail and William Kessler.

She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and was the daughter of Israel and Jenny Shack. She lived in Worcester and Holden for many years before moving to Florida in 2004.

She was an avid bridge and canasta player and enjoyed playing golf and traveling.

She was a member of the Anti-Defamation League, Israeli Bonds, South Palm Beach Jewish Federation, JARC and the Jewish Healthcare Center.

Private funeral services will be held at B'Nai Brith Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to B'Nai Brith Cemetery, C/O Mr. Alan Feingold, Treasurer, 76 Mill Street, Worcester, MA 01603.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved