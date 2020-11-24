Zelda (Shack) ChafetzWorcester - Zelda (Shack) Chafetz, age 96 of Delray Beach, Florida died peacefully at her residence on Monday, November 23, 2020.Her husband of 68 years Samuel died in 2011. She was predeceased by her 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She leaves two daughters; Trudy wife of Merrill Cohen of Bal Harbour, Florida, and Jean wife of Dr. Glenn Kessler of Delray Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Laura wife of Brett Freimauer of Short Hills, New Jersey, Karen Holden of Short Hills, New Jersey, Andrew Kessler and his wife Ronnie of Hopkinton, Massachusetts and David Kessler and his wife Kathryn of Delray Beach, Florida and eight great-grandchildren; Addison and Zachary Freimauer, Alex and Emma Holden and Eli, Sam, Abigail and William Kessler.She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and was the daughter of Israel and Jenny Shack. She lived in Worcester and Holden for many years before moving to Florida in 2004.She was an avid bridge and canasta player and enjoyed playing golf and traveling.She was a member of the Anti-Defamation League, Israeli Bonds, South Palm Beach Jewish Federation, JARC and the Jewish Healthcare Center.Private funeral services will be held at B'Nai Brith Cemetery.Memorial Contributions may be made to B'Nai Brith Cemetery, C/O Mr. Alan Feingold, Treasurer, 76 Mill Street, Worcester, MA 01603.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.