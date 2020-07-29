Zelda E. Stein, 94Worcester - Zelda E. Stein, 94, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at Jewish Healthcare Center. She was born on May 22, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of Eli and Frances (Sakowitz) Rubin, and had lived in Worcester before moving to Eisenberg Assisted Living.Zelda is survived by her daughter, CarolAnn (Stein) and her husband, Joseph DiGregorio of Holden; her sons, Lawrence and his wife, June Greenman of Holden and David Stein of Worcester; her sister, Roberta and her husband, Ellis Goldberg of Boca Raton, FL; her cherished grandson, Jacob and his wife, Katie DiGregorio of Chicago; and her great-grandson, Jack. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Sydney Stein; three sisters, Irma Goldstein, Shirley Weinstein, and Sarah Jacobs; and two brothers, Merwin Rubin and Bernard Rubin.She was raised in Springfield and after high school attended Mt. Ida Jr. College. Zelda met the love of her life, Sydney Stein, and the two were married soon after and moved to Worcester to begin their journey raising three children.Early in her career, she worked as a bookkeeper and helped her husband at the family business, the Family Fair. At age 50, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Worcester Stage College, and went on to work for the Barre public school system and the Solomon Schecter Day School in Worcester.Her commitment to lifelong learning was evident in her involvement with the WISE program in Worcester and was fortunate enough to travel frequently, including to London, England for Theatre, Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, Israel, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. Her last trip was an archaeological dig in Greece at age 75.After Sydney's passing, she took over her daughter's catering company, Carol Stein Catering, providing food for events at the Worcester Art Museum, UMass Medical School, Mechanics Hall, Tuckerman Hall, as well as private parties. She eventually renamed the company Zelda Stein Catering.Family was always her highest priority. She loved to entertain guests, whether it be her family or longtime friends. Her gourmet cooking skills were legendary. She and Sydney moved to Orleans on Cape Cod, spending many wonderful years hosting family and friends. She was truly blessed with many dear friends. Zelda was the matriarch of the family and was fortunate enough to know the joy of becoming a great grandmother.Zelda was a longtime member of Temple Emanuel in Worcester.The family is grateful for and would like to thank everyone at Eisenberg Assisted Living for their care and support.A private graveside service will take place at B'nai B'rith Cemetery in Worcester at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Eisenberg Assisted Living Employees Fund, 631 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. Funeral services are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.