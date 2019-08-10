|
Zenepe Imami, 69
Worcester - Zenepe Imami, 69, died Tuesday, August 6th at home surrounded by her family. She leaves her husband of 47 years, Myrteza Imami; a daughter, Elona Imami and her husband, Andi Mehillaj of Worcester; a son, Genti Imami and his wife, Ema with whom she lived; a brother, Drin Pelushi and his wife, Ira of Boston; a sister, Dhurata Meneri and her husband, Qemal of Boston; four grandchildren, Kristal, Marius, Jason and Aiden; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends in Albania.
She was born in Tirane, Albania the daughter of Abedin and Shazo (Musabelliu) Pelushi emigrated to the United States in 2000. Zenepe worked for Toomey Company as a tailor for 16 years, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed spending her time cooking for her family. It brought her great joy taking care of her grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14th in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue from 10:00 until 11:00 AM followed by burial in Hope Cemetery.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019