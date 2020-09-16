1/1
Zofia Lis
1935 - 2020
Zofia R. Lis

Palm Bay, Florida - Zofia R Lis, age 84, died peacefully on Aug 31, 2020 while in hospice care with her loving children by her side.

She is survived by her 4 children Lilyann Cieslowski of Florida, Halina Witek, Gregory Lis, and Mark Lis all of Massachusetts. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren all of which loved their Babci dearly. And she is also survived by two brothers and one sister.

Zofia was born and raised in Poland in 1935 and came to America in 1970. She worked for over 35 years at AstraZeneca as a pharmaceutical inspector. She then built her dream house in Florida for her retirement and she loved every minute of it.

Zofia was full of life and had an infectious smile and personality. She loved to dance, sing, travel, and take care of her dogs and stray cats that she fed daily. Zofia loved everyone and all that knew her loved her back.

In her memory, a church service will be held at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Worcester at 10:30am on Friday 09/18. With graveside service to be held immediately following at Notre Dame Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to be made in her memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
