Zorab Simonian, 88West Boylston - Zorab Simonian, 88, passed away peacefully at Oakdale Nursing Home on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Worcester, Zorab was a son of the late Bagdasar and Zabel (Gasparian) Simonian.He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 60 years, Athina (Ontso) Simonian; 2 sons, Matthew A. Simonian and his wife, Karen Holton of Keene, NH; and Stephen R. Simonian and his wife, Jody- Lynn of Worcester; a daughter, Constance A. Simonian of Worcester, a sister, Elizabeth Melikian of Worcester, several grandchildren, among them Victoria, Alexandra, and Elizabeth Simonian. Two brothers, Thomas and Paramas Simonian predeceased him.Zorab was a graduate of South High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. During his professional career, Zorab was a skilled and highly respected draftsman in the injection blow-molding industry where he designed some of the most well-known product containers for over 3 decades.He was very proud of his Armenian Heritage and was a lifetime member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester. He treated everyone he came in contact with, no matter their status or income, with the same kindness and respect. True to his word, he was a man of great integrity. He made people always feel at ease in his presence. He was a good father and grandfather and had a great sense of humor. One could often hear him say, "Trust God, say your prayers, and kill'em with kindness!"Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Zorab's family at 11:00am on Friday, September 18th at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester. The funeral service will follow at noon in the church officiated by Der Aved Terzian. Interment will be private. Appropriate facial coverings and social distancing are required.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.Arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr., Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, HoldenMay His Memory Be Eternal.