|
|
Zulima A. Enriquez, 88
WESTBOROUGH - Zulima A. Enriquez, 88, of Worcester, formerly of Shrewsbury and Westborough, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. She was the wife of the late Louis A. Enriquez.
Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Petra (Cires) Rodriguez and was raised and educated in Ecuador.
Zulima was a beloved mother, aunt, sister and wife. She was the proud mother of four children and loved this role the best. She was the youngest child of ten and was devoted to her extensive family in Ecuador and throughout the U.S. She was proud to have become a U.S. citizen. She was a longtime resident of Westborough, where she was employed at Westborough State Hospital and Alden Electronics. More recently she resided in Shrewsbury and Worcester. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and extended family.
She is survived by three children, Louis A. Enriquez of Worcester, A. Sue Filsinger of Boylston and Guido J. Enriquez of Framingham and six grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Jimmy Enriquez.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough, are Tuesday from 5 to 8 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019