Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Summers Funeral Home
4 Church St
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4717
Resources
More Obituaries for Zulima Enriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zulima Enriquez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zulima Enriquez Obituary
Zulima A. Enriquez, 88

WESTBOROUGH - Zulima A. Enriquez, 88, of Worcester, formerly of Shrewsbury and Westborough, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. She was the wife of the late Louis A. Enriquez.

Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Petra (Cires) Rodriguez and was raised and educated in Ecuador.

Zulima was a beloved mother, aunt, sister and wife. She was the proud mother of four children and loved this role the best. She was the youngest child of ten and was devoted to her extensive family in Ecuador and throughout the U.S. She was proud to have become a U.S. citizen. She was a longtime resident of Westborough, where she was employed at Westborough State Hospital and Alden Electronics. More recently she resided in Shrewsbury and Worcester. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and extended family.

She is survived by three children, Louis A. Enriquez of Worcester, A. Sue Filsinger of Boylston and Guido J. Enriquez of Framingham and six grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Jimmy Enriquez.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

Calling hours at the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough, are Tuesday from 5 to 8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now