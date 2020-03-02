|
Zygmont Pilek
Newport Beach, CA - Zygmunt Pilek, formerly of Auburn, MA died Monday, January 13, 2020 in Newport Beach, California where he lived with his son Jurek Pilek. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:30 am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St., Worcester, MA. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery with his deceased wife Maria and son Witek will follow. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020