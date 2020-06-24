Home
Services
Horder Family Funerals
129 Grey Street
Glen Innes, New South Wales 2370
(02) 6732 5911
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "John" BROWN

Edward "John" BROWN Notice
BROWN, Edward "John", June, 15th 2020. Aged 69 years. Late of Pelham Street, Tenterfield.. Dearly loved husband of Rhonda, loving father & father-in-law of Sheldon & Anne and Pip & Josh and a much loved poppy of their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for John at The Old Uniting Church Hall, Tenterfield, commencing at 11:00 am, Wednesday 24th June. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Tenterfield Star on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -