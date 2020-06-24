|
BROWN, Edward "John", June, 15th 2020. Aged 69 years. Late of Pelham Street, Tenterfield.. Dearly loved husband of Rhonda, loving father & father-in-law of Sheldon & Anne and Pip & Josh and a much loved poppy of their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for John at The Old Uniting Church Hall, Tenterfield, commencing at 11:00 am, Wednesday 24th June. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Tenterfield Star on June 24, 2020