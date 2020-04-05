|
Adaline Freeland, 84, of Corning Center for Rehabilitative Care, Corning, NY, formerly of Woodhull, passed away at Corning Center on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Adaline was born in Woodhull on March 18, 1936 to the late Afton H. and Pearl Brewer Freeland. She was a graduate of Woodhull High School.
Adaline had worked as a clerk in the former Carpenter Insurance Agency in Woodhull.
She is survived by cousins and close friends.
There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 7 at 11 am at Woodhull Cemetery, where burial will follow.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 5, 2020