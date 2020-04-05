Home

POWERED BY

Services
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodhull Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Adaline Freeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adaline Freeland


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adaline Freeland Obituary
Adaline Freeland, 84, of Corning Center for Rehabilitative Care, Corning, NY, formerly of Woodhull, passed away at Corning Center on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Adaline was born in Woodhull on March 18, 1936 to the late Afton H. and Pearl Brewer Freeland. She was a graduate of Woodhull High School.

Adaline had worked as a clerk in the former Carpenter Insurance Agency in Woodhull.

She is survived by cousins and close friends.

There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 7 at 11 am at Woodhull Cemetery, where burial will follow.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adaline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -