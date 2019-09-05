|
Adam Joshua Shattuck, age 29 of Beaver Dams, New York passed away on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born on October 26th, 1989 in Bath, NY.
Adam was an avid fisherman who had a love for the outdoors. He could fix just about anything, from motors, to toys for his children. He spent countless hours riding his motorcycle around town. However, his favorite hobby was spending time with his beloved family and children. He especially loved teaching and playing with his son, Braiden. Adam had a fun and adventurous personality and was straightforward with everyone he knew. His big heart and ability to help anyone in need are just a few of the things that will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Most of all, Adam will be remembered for being a devoted and loving father to his children.
Adam is survived by parents Davita and Tim Cowan of Savona, fiancee: Lacy Rice; two children: Braiden and Lexus Shattuck; siblings: Terry(Amy) Wise of Elmira, Marissa Shattuck of Savona, Max Barron of Savona; grandparents: Janice Cowan and Thomas Cowan; nieces and nephews: Cody, Terry Jr., Timothy, Mia; aunts: Wakita Wise of Bath, Deb Baird of Hornell; cousins: Ashley Gruver of Syracuse, Cassandra Barrett of Bath, Derrick Hamilton of Mexico, NY; PJ Velie of Monterey.
Adam was predeceased by his grandmothers: Marie Wise Hosmer and Mary Kizer; and grandfather: Dave Baird.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney Street, Corning, NY. A private family service will be held.
Kind words or fond memories of Adam can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneral Home.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 5, 2019