Adam Michael Burnside, Jr. age 12 of Painted Post, New York passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Janet Weis Children's Hospital. He was born on December 27, 2006 in Elmira, NY to Adam Burnside, Sr. and Jessica Burnside.
He was a sixth grade student at Corning Painted Post Middle School. Adam was a bright boy who enjoyed school and was blessed with many friends. He had hoped to play on the school football team and wanted to become a professional football player for the Oakland Raiders.
Adam enjoyed computers and was always willing to help his grandma Debra with any "technical issues." He loved playing games, and researching science and history. He was always looking up jokes to make others laugh. Adam was an active boy who loved riding his bicycle and hoverboard. He was a role model for his younger brother Kaiden who always wanted to emulate him.
He was most recently looking forward to the youth deer hunt with his grandpa Harold.
Adam is survived his father: Adam (Denise Sinsebox) Burnside, Sr. of Painted Post, mother: Jessica Burnside of Athens, PA, paternal grandparents and caregivers: Debra (Harold Hough Jr.) Campbell of Painted Post; paternal grandfather: Gary (Doreen) Burnside of Tioga, PA; maternal grandparents: Emery and Debbie Johnson of Towanda, PA; siblings: Hailey, Rileigh, Evan, Kaiden and Juliana; great grandmother's: Ida Burnside of Lawrenceville, PA, Josephine Calvario of Elkland, PA; special cookie maker for the boys: Betty Hough; aunts: Betty Jo Kio, Sarah Kerrick, Katrina Neally; great uncle: Michael (Marian) Chamberlain; great aunt: Cookie (Lyman) Edwards; cousins: Kayla, Gabe, Gracie, Monica; and niece: Zhavia Bailey.
He was predeceased by an aunt, Angie Chamberlain; great grandfathers: Don Burnside and Vince Calvario; and great grandparents: Fred and June Campbell.
Public calling hours will be held at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In the families unimaginably devastating loss of Adam, they were able to gain a glimmer of joy as Adam was able to provide the gift of life to seven children on Mother's Day through his organ donation.
Adam loved animals especially his special cat, Toby. Memorial donations in Adams memory may be given to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Kind words or fond memories of Adam can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
