Adelbert "Deb" D. Keefer, age 88, of Corning, NY died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 10, 1932, in Bradford, NY, he was the son of Donald and Delaphine (Goltry) Keefer. On August 15, 1953, at St. Stanislaus church, he married Regina "Sweetie" Konopski. A 1949 graduate of Bradford Central School, he joined the US Navy in 1951, serving for four years. Honorably discharged in 1955, he resumed his work at Corning Glass Works until his retirement in 1986. Deb attended the Bradford Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and especially enjoyed coaching his sons' teams. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Regina "Sweetie" Konopski Keefer of Corning, NY; his four sons, Gregory (Marie) Keefer of Beaver Dams, NY, Craig (Kelly) Keefer of Corning, NY, Christopher (Nancy) Keefer of Port Orange, FL and Todd (Brendalyn) Keefer of Corning, NY; five grandchildren, Holli (Jason) Wood of Big Flats, NY, Cassandra (Andrew) Azar of Lansdale, PA, Matthew (Kristy) Keefer of Webster, NY, Samantha (Michael) Schamel of Hector, NY and Mitchell (Katie) Keefer of San Diego, CA; eight great grandsons, Bryson, Andrew, Dominic, Joseph, Cannon, Parker, Aiden and Easton and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Walter, Henry and Curtis Keefer.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at the Bath National Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in Deb's name may be made to Kindred at Home, 11849 East Corning Road, Suite 108, Corning, NY 14830 or Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870-9509.