1/1
Adelbert D. "Deb" Keefer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adelbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adelbert "Deb" D. Keefer, age 88, of Corning, NY died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born January 10, 1932, in Bradford, NY, he was the son of Donald and Delaphine (Goltry) Keefer. On August 15, 1953, at St. Stanislaus church, he married Regina "Sweetie" Konopski. A 1949 graduate of Bradford Central School, he joined the US Navy in 1951, serving for four years.  Honorably discharged in 1955, he resumed his work at Corning Glass Works until his retirement in 1986.  Deb attended the Bradford Baptist Church.  He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and especially enjoyed coaching his sons' teams. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Regina "Sweetie" Konopski Keefer of Corning, NY; his four sons, Gregory (Marie) Keefer of Beaver Dams, NY, Craig (Kelly) Keefer of Corning, NY, Christopher (Nancy) Keefer of Port Orange, FL and Todd (Brendalyn) Keefer of Corning, NY; five grandchildren, Holli (Jason) Wood of Big Flats, NY, Cassandra (Andrew) Azar of Lansdale, PA, Matthew (Kristy) Keefer of Webster, NY, Samantha (Michael) Schamel of Hector, NY and Mitchell (Katie) Keefer of San Diego, CA; eight great grandsons, Bryson, Andrew, Dominic, Joseph, Cannon, Parker, Aiden and Easton and several nieces and nephews.  He was predeceased by his three brothers, Walter, Henry and Curtis Keefer.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at the Bath National Cemetery with military honors.  Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Deb's name may be made to Kindred at Home, 11849 East Corning Road, Suite 108, Corning, NY 14830 or Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870-9509.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved