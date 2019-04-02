|
Adrienne Crede, Didy, formerly of Brown Road, South Corning, died Monday, December 10, 2018 in Webster, New York.
Didy was born in Paris, France and grew up in the Alps in northwest Italy during World War II. She joined the Resistance forces as a messenger for the last three years of the war, working in support of US troops. After the war, Didy came to the US and settled in Philadelphia with her aunt. There, she met her husband, Bob, a college student in the area. They made their home in Corning, and shortly thereafter, Didy became an American citizen, thus fulfilling a life-long dream.
Didy organized the French language department at St. Patrick's Parochial School in Corning and taught there for several years until the parochial schools merged at which time the French department was dissolved. She then continued private tutoring in French while she worked at Corning Credit Union and later at Corning, Inc. from which she retired as an executive secretary.
She was active in the Corning Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday school. Later, she filled that role at the Painted Post Presbyterian Church, now United Church of Painted Post, and helped organize their Christmas bazaar for many years.
Didy and Bob loved to travel and took advantage of their assignments in China in the 1980's to explore the Far East. Didy was an avid gardener, a gourmet cook and very devoted to her family. She was also a lover of animals, especially cats, and she had two cats as her constant companions until she moved to Webster.
She is survived by her daughter, Lia Crede, and son-in-law Martin Murray, several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother and sister, her husband of 55 years, Bob Crede, and a son, Lee Alan Crede.
A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Painted Post on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the United Church of Painted Post, 201 North Hamilton St., Painted Post, NY 14870 or Lollipop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. Interment will be in the Memorial Garden at The First Presbyterian Church of Corning. Flowers will be furnished by Didy's family.
Didy's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 2, 2019