Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Elliott Obituary
Alan Elliott, age 71, of Corning, New York passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a long battle with an illness. Alan was born on August 15, 1948 in Corning to George and Leona (Eldred) Elliott.

Al was a graduate of Corning West High School. He worked in construction for many years and was a talented carpenter.

He is survived by his children, Lesley (Derek) McManus of Painted Post, NY, Jennifer (Andrew) Martone of East Greenwich, RI and Jason Elliott of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Evan Martone, Allison Elliott-McManus, Brent Martone, Austin McManus and Aubriana Martone.

Alan was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Robert Elliott and sister, Sandra Heffner.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 East First Street in Corning where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Arnot Ogden Hospital staff for all of their support.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to Corning Meals On Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830, www.cmowheels.com.

Alan's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -