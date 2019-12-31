|
|
Alan Elliott, age 71, of Corning, New York passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a long battle with an illness. Alan was born on August 15, 1948 in Corning to George and Leona (Eldred) Elliott.
Al was a graduate of Corning West High School. He worked in construction for many years and was a talented carpenter.
He is survived by his children, Lesley (Derek) McManus of Painted Post, NY, Jennifer (Andrew) Martone of East Greenwich, RI and Jason Elliott of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Evan Martone, Allison Elliott-McManus, Brent Martone, Austin McManus and Aubriana Martone.
Alan was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Robert Elliott and sister, Sandra Heffner.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 East First Street in Corning where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Burial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Arnot Ogden Hospital staff for all of their support.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to Corning Meals On Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830, www.cmowheels.com.
Alan's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 31, 2019