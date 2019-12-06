|
Alan Matthew Ramsay, age 35, of Horseheads, was born October 30, 1984.
Alan passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 after a lifetime battle with muscular dystrophy.
He is survived by his father James D. Ramsay; his mother Stacy Evans and stepfather Jonathan Evans; his son Brennan Brink; siblings Magan (Kenneth) Ramsay-Powell and James Ramsay; niece Grace Elizabeth Powell; aunts & uncles Kimberly (Terry) Reublin, Thomas (Jeanette) Ramsay, John (Wendy) Murphy, and Patrick (Sondra) Murphy; several cousins, extended family, and dear friends; his nurses with Care Givers and his home health aides that offered support and care to Alan and his family; along with is beloved cats Zoey & Prince.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Alan & Jean Ramsay; his maternal grandparents John & Kathryn Murphy; and his godparents John & Donna Mashanic.
Alan loved his sports; he was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves, and the Washington Capitals. Prior to his disease taking its toll on his body, Alan loved to play baseball and lacrosse. As a little league player, he pitched a perfect game and received the Bunky Storch Award. Alan also loved warm days at the beach, bass fishing (Bassmaster Ramsay) and the biggest, baddest roller coaster he could find.
Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Sunday, December 8th 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Alan's funeral service and celebration of the Holy Eucharist will take place in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2872 Westinghouse Rd., Horseheads on Monday, December 9th 2019 at 11 am.
Private committal and interment will take place at a later date in Pine Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing are asked to honor Alan's memory with a donation to your local SPCAor to . Donation information available and condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 6, 2019