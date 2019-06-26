Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Alan VanEtten Jr.

Alan VanEtten Jr. Obituary
Alan M. VanEtten, Jr., age 39 of Corning, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

He was born on September 23, 1979 in Wellsville, NY, the son of Robert and Theresa (White) Smith. Alan was a graduate of Corning West High School, class of 1997. He later attended Corning Community College where he earned an Associates Degree in Math Science and Liberal Arts. Alan worked for World Kitchen for seven years before recently beginning employment at Boral in Elkland, PA.

Alan will be remembered for his love of sports - playing Lacrosse and wrestling during high school. He was a jack of all trades and was a talented mechanic and contractor. His family will remember his amazing sense of humor, always making people laugh and being the life of the party. He was secretly a great dancer and enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his free time. His greatest joy was his family. Alan had a love for babies, especially his two children, his wife, parents, siblings and friends. He will be remembered most for his deep loyalty to those he loved.

Alan is survived by his mother and father, Theresa and Robert Smith of Corning, NY; wife, Kacie Tuma of Corning, NY; children: Damien and Nevaeh VanEtten; siblings: Michael (Laura) Sortore of Corning, NY, Pamela Sortore of Corning, NY, Anastasia (Leland) Petrey of Elkland, PA, Kody (Jessica Strope) Smith of Poconos, PA; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alan was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Barney VanEtten.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A celebration of Alan's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm at his parent's home.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 26, 2019
