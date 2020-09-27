Alberta C. Seaward, age 98 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. Born on July 29, 1922 in Cameron, NY, she was the daughter of the late Burt and Clara Hargrave.
Alberta is survived by children: William Storm, Samuel (Colleen) Storm, Fred Storm; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alberta was predeceased by daughter, Dorothy Buckshot; and son, Buddy Storm.
It was Alberta's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alberta's name may be sent to a charity of your choice
.
