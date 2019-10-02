Home

H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
Alexander Snack Obituary
Alexander James Snack, 1 year old son of Tiffany Padgett and Cody Snack, passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 30, 2019 at home in Bath, NY.

Alex was born in Corning Hospital on August 6, 2018. He was adored by everyone and will be dearly missed by all. Alex was a truly happy baby boy who would wave to anyone near.

He loved to flirt with all the girls using his gorgeous eyes to melt their hearts. He was Momma's boy and Grandma's buddy.

He is survived by his parents, Tiffany Padgett and Cody Snack of Bath, his maternal grandparents, Tammy Padgett, Steven Hodge, Dan Shugars, Melinda Bishop, Nana Marilyn Shugars and Robert and Tammy Giardina, his paternal grandparents, Debra and Daniel Snack Sr., his great grandmother, Rosemary Walker, his great aunt, Lori Walker, special aunt, Stephanie Snack and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alex was predeceased by his great grandparents, Darlene Ellis and Clyde Padgett.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 5 from 1-4 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 4 pm with Mr. Michael Cook officiating.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
