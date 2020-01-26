|
|
Alice (Pommerenke) Locklin died on Sunday January 19, 2020, in Duxbury Massachusetts, at her residence. She was 90.
Alice was a resident of Duxbury Village in Duxbury Massachusetts since 2013, after having moved to Cape Cod in 1988 with her late husband Maurice Locklin. She was married to Mory for 66 years, until his death in 2015. Alice leaves behind daughters Patricia Robinson of Kensington Maryland and Lori Maloney of Norwell Massachusetts, son Ron Locklin of Acton Massachusetts, sons-in law John Robinson, Keith Maloney, and Tony Cruz-Uribe, daughter-in-law Lisa Locklin, 8 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Alice was predeceased by daughter Pamela in 2003.
Alice was born in Appleton Wisconsin on November 30, 1929, just a month after the stock-market crash. She lived to see 11 decades and 2 millennia, and was a true daughter of Wisconsin. She married Mory in 1949, and moved to Cambridge Massachusetts for Mory's graduate school education. Alice spent considerable time living outside of the US, including 5 years in Canada, 3 years in France, 2 years in China, and a year in India. She especially loved living in Paris in the early 70's, and in Shanghai in 1981 -1982, shortly after China opened up its economy to the West and long before there were skyscrapers in that city.
Alice was a superlative mother, and the matriarch of the family. She did everything she could to make her family happy, and to love them all ~ that was her mission in life. She was very, very proud of her family.
The ashes of Alice and Mory will be buried together in Massachusetts in the spring. In memory of Alice, please consider giving to her three favorite charities: the , the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, or the . For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 26, 2020