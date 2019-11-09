Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
33 E. 1st St.
Corning, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
33 E. 1st St.
Corning, NY
View Map
1925 - 2019
Alice M. Drew Obituary
Alice M. Drew, age 94 of Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home.

Born on July 22, 1925 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Tompkins) Clark. Alice was baptized in Christ Episcopal Church, where she later married Howard Drew in 1942. She worked as a homemaker, raising her four children.

Christ Episcopal Church was a large part of Alice's life. It was where her parents were baptized and married, where she and her husband were baptized and married, where Alice was confirmed and where Alice's children became the third generation baptized in Christ Church. Alice graciously continued donating to the church throughout her lifetime. Her family loved her very much and will miss her terribly. Alice was a true matriarch to her family. She will remain in their prayers and hearts, always.

Alice is survived by her children: Thomas Drew of Corning, NY, Steven (Patrice) Drew of Corning, NY, Judith Drew of Corning, NY; and granddaughter, Amy; brother and sister-in-law Bob and Ruby Drew; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was predeceased by her son, Larry Drew; brothers: Robert (Amelia), Fred (Pauline) and John Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Mira and Ken Williams.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 33 E. 1st St. Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at Christ Episcopal Church at 1:00 pm, Rev. Troy Preston officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Coopers Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be sent to: Christ Episcopal Church, 33 E. 1st St., Corning, NY 14830.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 9, 2019
