Alice M. "Midge" Pace
1926 - 2020
Alice M. "Midge" Pace, age 93, of Corning, NY passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born December 15, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Nioma and Frank Cleveland. She worked at Ken and Elsie's Soda Bar in the 60's and retired from Corning's Pressware plant after many years of service. Midge enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid collector of owls.

She was predeceased by her Husband, Roy Pace, in 1981, her Daughter, Sandra Lee Pace in 2019, her significant other James Palyun, her Brothers James (Margaret) Huff, Harold (Anna) Hager, and Sister Betty (Russ) Larcom.

Midge is survived by her Daughter, Mary Anne (Mort) Klepacz, of Naples, N.Y., and Son, Richard E. Pace, of Painted Post, N.Y.; her Grandchildren: Rick, Moretta, little Mort, David J. Carl, Richard B. Pace, Jason (Ashley) R. Pace, and Jamie A. Pace; her Great-Grandchildren: Brittany Larnden, Brianna Ferro, Richard B. Pace II, Destiny J. Carl, Dominique M Carl, David J. Carl Jr., Jayla A Carl, Julianna E. Richards and Mila V. Pace.

The family would like to thank Randy Dann for making her stay at Corning Center pleasant as he did with many others. Also, thank you to all her beloved friends at the Marconi Lodge for making her always feel so special and celebrated. We will all miss "Mama Midge".

There will be a family celebration of life held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Acly-Stover Funeral Home in Corning.

Published in The Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
